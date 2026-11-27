Binance lifts withdrawal suspension after $6.3 billion crypto heist
Binance said it has completed recovery work and lifted its withdrawal suspension following last month's record $6.3 billion hack
Binance said it has completed recovery work and lifted its withdrawal suspension following last month's record $6.3 billion hack
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First Published: Nov 27 2026 | 8:10 AM IST