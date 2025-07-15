Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Bitcoin cools off after record highs, ETH slides as investors book profits

Bitcoin cools off after record highs, ETH slides as investors book profits

Market analysts attribute this pullback to profit-taking among investors at higher levels

cryptocurrencie
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 12:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bitcoin (BTC), after a continuous march into uncharted price territory and scaling past the $123,000 level for the first time in history, appears to be taking a breather as its price has declined nearly 5 per cent from its peak. Market analysts attribute this pullback to profit-taking among investors at higher levels.
 
Last check, Bitcoin was trading at around $117,374.39, lower by 4.17 per cent, with a 24-hour trading volume of $149.68 billion. Bitcoin's all-time high stood at $123,091 on CoinMarketCap, scaled on July 14 this year. The flagship cryptocurrency’s market capitalisation stood at $2.2 trillion, highest among all cryptocurrencies.  ALSO READ | Bitcoin hits record high as US lawmakers push for pro-crypto legislation

Experts weigh in

The correction in Bitcoin, Piyush Walke, derivatives research analyst, Delta Exchange, said, is likely driven by profit-booking among investors. That said, despite the price dip, ETFs recorded substantial inflows – approximately $300 million for Bitcoin and $260 million for Ethereum (ETH), highlighting continued investor confidence.
 
From the technical points of view, Walke believes that $116,000 now stands as a key support level for Bitcoin. "A breach below this could open the door to further downside toward $112,000," said Walke.
 
Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, believes that crypto markets may need to cool off this week before rallying again. "Spot ETF inflows continue to exhibit a strong trend and will be the key factor in Bitcoin's rally towards $125,000," said Subburaj, adding, "Retail participation has not yet peaked, with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index holding at 74. Typical bull rallies lose steam when this metric hits 80."

Altcoins trade lower

Ethereum was trading lower by 3.52 per cent at $2,979.54, with a trading volume of $26.97 billion. It has traded in the range of $2,934.37 – $3,079.99 in the last 24 hours. Ethereum's market capitalisation stood at $359.54 billion, marking it as the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation.
 
That said, Ethereum is nearly 39 per cent lower from its all-time high of $4,891.70, scaled on November 16, 2021.
 
Among other popular altcoins, Cardano (ADA) was trading lower by 3.86 per cent, followed by Solana (SOL) down 3.66 per cent, Binance Coin (BNB) down 2.4 per cent, and Ripple (XRP) down 1.27 per cent.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bitcoin hits record high as US lawmakers push for pro-crypto legislation

Crypto markets jittery on Trump's tariffs; analysts see short-term impact

Bitcoin surges to $110,500 before consolidation; Ethereum gains momentum

Bitcoin tops $108k before pullback amid options expiry; altcoins retreat

Bitcoin holds above $107k; analysts eye $110k breakout; altcoins mixed

Topics :Bitcoin tradingBitcoin pricescrytocurrenciesbitcoin cryptocurrenciesRipple cryptocurrencycrypto trading

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story