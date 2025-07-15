Bitcoin cools off after record highs, ETH slides as investors book profits

Last check, Bitcoin was trading at around $117,374.39, lower by 4.17 per cent, with a 24-hour trading volume of $149.68 billion. Bitcoin's all-time high stood at $123,091 on CoinMarketCap, scaled on July 14 this year. The flagship cryptocurrency’s market capitalisation stood at $2.2 trillion, highest among all cryptocurrencies.

Experts weigh in

The correction in Bitcoin, Piyush Walke, derivatives research analyst, Delta Exchange, said, is likely driven by profit-booking among investors. That said, despite the price dip, ETFs recorded substantial inflows – approximately $300 million for Bitcoin and $260 million for Ethereum (ETH), highlighting continued investor confidence.

From the technical points of view, Walke believes that $116,000 now stands as a key support level for Bitcoin. "A breach below this could open the door to further downside toward $112,000," said Walke.

Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, believes that crypto markets may need to cool off this week before rallying again. "Spot ETF inflows continue to exhibit a strong trend and will be the key factor in Bitcoin's rally towards $125,000," said Subburaj, adding, "Retail participation has not yet peaked, with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index holding at 74. Typical bull rallies lose steam when this metric hits 80."