Bitcoin surges to $110,500 before consolidation; Ethereum gains momentum

Bitcoin price today, Friday, July 4, 2025: The flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), briefly reclaimed $110,500 levels, merely1.2 per cent shy of its all-time high levels, on Friday before retreating as the selling pressure emanated from the stronger-than-expected US jobs data, which dampened hopes of an imminent interest rate cut by the US Fed. Bitcoin, however, has remained above the $109,000 mark as bulls maintain control despite brief selling pressure from US nonfarm payroll data, said analysts.

At last check, Bitcoin was trading at around $109,122.86, up 0.13 per cent, with a 24-hour trading volume of $48.43 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The bellwether cryptocurrency fluctuated between $108,811.86 - $110,541.46 during the same period. Bitcoin’s market capitalisation stood at approximately $2.16 trillion, maintaining its position as the most valuable digital asset.

Notably, Bitcoin scaled its all-time high of $111,970 on May 22 this year. ETF inflows, macro factors to drive Bitcoin ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty listless; Paras Defence zooms 10%, Ola Electric 4% Bitcoin, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said, is trading with sustained momentum driven by strong ETF inflows in the US. "A stronger-than-expected US jobs report has, however, dampened hopes of an imminent interest rate cut. This caught the market off-guard, with expectations now shifting towards a September rate cut rather than July," said Subburaj. Subburaj expects the flagship currency to consolidate below $112,000 for a while until macro and trade conditions improve. Altcoins, he said, will outperform Bitcoin as long as it stays above $108,000.

That said, the data from The Block reveals that 98.9 per cent of Bitcoin holders are currently profitable (In The Money). "Such a high percentage 'In the Money,' reflects strong market confidence, suggesting an extended rally," said Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex. Ethereum gains momentum, altcoins mixed Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) was also gaining traction, with whales accumulating over 800,000 ETH. Last check, it was seen trading around $2,573, higher by 0.12 per cent, with a 24-hour trading volume of $18.87 billion. Ethereum has fluctuated in the range of $2,566.99 - $2,635.19 in the last 24 hours. If ETH holds above $2,500, Patel believes that it may move toward $2,700, supported by rising institutional interest and improving on-chain dynamics.