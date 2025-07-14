Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Bitcoin hits record high as US lawmakers push for pro-crypto legislation

Bitcoin hits record high as US lawmakers push for pro-crypto legislation

The enthusiasm for bitcoin comes as the US House is set to take up several pieces of cryptocurrency-related legislation in what's been dubbed crypto week in Congress

Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, crypto
Bitcoin has seen a significant rebound since April, when it briefly dipped below $75,000. | File Photo
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 8:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bitcoin continued its rapid climb and hit another all-time high Monday as US lawmakers begin a week focused on passing pro-crypto legislation.

Data from CoinMarketCap showed bitcoin climbed above $123,000 early Monday, up from about $108,000 only a week ago. The world's oldest and most popular cryptocurrency is currently the fifth most valuable asset class in the world at $2.4 trillion, giving it a higher market cap than Amazon.

The enthusiasm for bitcoin comes as the US House is set to take up several pieces of cryptocurrency-related legislation in what's been dubbed crypto week in Congress.

Lawmakers have been under pressure from President Donald Trump and the big-spending crypto lobby to pass legislation quickly.

That includes a bill passed last month by the Senate that would regulate a type of cryptocurrency known as stablecoins. The House is also set to take up a cryptocurrency market structure legislation that is far more sweeping.

Trump, once a sceptic of the industry, has vowed in his second term to make the US the global capital of crypto. Meanwhile, he and his family have moved aggressively into nearly every corner of the industry: mining operations, billion-dollar bitcoin purchases, a newly minted stablecoin and a Trump-branded meme coin.

The crypto industry has rapidly become a major player in Washington after feeling unfairly targeted by the Biden administration. The industry spent huge amounts on last year's elections and has been spending heavily on lobbying and other influence efforts this year.

Bitcoin has seen a significant rebound since April, when it briefly dipped below $75,000.

Spot bitcoin ETFs are becoming increasingly popular since launching last year and several publicly traded companies have made using debt and stock sales to buy bitcoin their primary business strategy.

Created in response to the 2008 financial crisis, bitcoin has taken a highly volatile path to mainstream acceptance. Its backers say the asset is like a digital gold that can act as a hedge against central bank and government malfeasance. Only 21 million bitcoins will ever be created.

Bitcoin's price is finally catching up to what's been building under the surface, said Adam Back, CEO of the crypto company Blockstream. This is institutional demand aligning with bitcoin's fundamentals, and a fixed supply doing what it was designed to do.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bitcoin tops $122k as 'Crypto Week' kicks off, breakout puts $125k on cards

Bitcoin rallies past $116k, surges 25% YTD; what's next for flagship coin?

Record galore! Bitcoin hits fresh high, surpasses $112k mark; what's next?

Crypto market update: Here's how BTC, ETH, and altcoins are faring today

Crypto markets jittery on Trump's tariffs; analysts see short-term impact

Topics :BitcoinDonald TrumpUS CongressUnited Statescryptocurrency

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story