Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Bitcoin marches towards $100,000 on optimism over Trump crypto plans

Bitcoin marches towards $100,000 on optimism over Trump crypto plans

Bitcoin prices topped $98,000 for the first time during European trading, and were last up around 4 per cent on the day

Bitcoin
Bitcoin(Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bitcoin's march toward $100,000 gathered pace on Thursday as investors bet a friendlier US regulatory approach to cryptocurrencies under President-elect Donald Trump will unleash a boom era for the asset class. 
Bitcoin prices topped $98,000 for the first time during European trading, and were last up around 4 per cent on the day. 
The cryptocurrency's price has more than doubled this year and is up about 40 per cent in the two weeks since Trump was voted in as the next US president and a slew of pro-crypto lawmakers were elected to Congress. 
"While it's now firmly into overbought territory, it is being drawn toward the $100k level," said IG Markets analyst Tony Sycamore.
Trump embraced digital assets during his campaign, promising to make the United States the "crypto capital of the planet" and to accumulate a national stockpile of bitcoin. 
More than $4 billion has streamed into US listed bitcoin exchange-traded funds since the election. This week, there was a strong debut for options on BlackRock's ETF, with call options - bets on the price going up - more popular than puts. 

More From This Section

Dollar roars with bitcoin as Trump trades shine; euro, yuan slump

Bitcoin soars above $84,000 as Donald Trump's win boosts crypto prospects

FTX sues Binance, Ex-CEO Zhao seeking 'fraudulently transferred' $1.8 bn

Bitcoin rises above $80,000 for first time on optimism over Trump's victory

What a Trump victory means for tech world: Boost for crypto, Musk

Crypto-related stocks have soared along with the bitcoin price and shares in bitcoin miner MARA Holdings were up nearly 14 per cent overnight, while MicroStrategy, a loss-making software company that has been buying bitcoin, rose 10% to take its market capitalisation beyond $100 billion. 
"Many are wondering if this administration will bring the regulatory clarity the crypto community has been waiting for.
It's likely too soon to say," said Will Peck, head of digital assets at WisdomTree, a global exchange-traded fund issuer. 
"We see all of this excitement as bullish not only for bitcoin or crypto broadly, but the entire blockchain-enabled ecosystem that is growing today."
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bitcoin hits record $97,000 as cryptocurrency seeks direct line to Trump

Trump team considers creating first-ever White House cryptocurrency role

Need to be very careful of cryptocurrency, says DFS Secy M Nagaraju

Bitcoin rally: Book partial profits, full exit unnecessary unless needed

Riding on Donald Trump's euphoria, Bitcoin breaks through $90,000 mark

Topics :BitcoincryptocurrencyEuropeUnited StatesDonald Trump

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story