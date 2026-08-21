Nearly three in four Indian crypto investors are under 35: CoinSwitch study

Nearly three in four Indian crypto investors are aged 35 or below, suggests a CoinSwitch study, underscoring the strong tilt towards younger investors even as older cohorts show greater buying conviction and portfolio diversification.

Overall, investors aged 26–35 accounted for 50.5 per cent of CoinSwitch’s investor base in the April – June 2026 quarter (Q2CY26), followed by those aged 36–45 at 22.8 per cent. Investors aged 18–25 account for 16.3 per cent, while those aged 46 and above make up 10.5 per cent.

ALSO READ: Bitcoin surges 8% as short squeeze ripples across battered crypto market However, the composition of new investors added during Q2-CY26 was markedly different. Investors aged 18–25 accounted for 54.4 per cent of new additions during Q2-CY26, while those aged 26–35 contributed another 25.4 per cent.

“Together, these figures show that nearly three out of every four crypto investors are aged 35 or younger, reflecting the continued appeal of digital assets among India's digitally native population,” CoinSwitch said. The findings are based on CoinSwitch platform activity during Q2-CY26, and do not include data from users on other crypto platforms. Buy and sell The youngest investors, however, were not the most aggressive buyers. The 18–25 cohort was the only age group to record more selling than buying, with a buy-to-sell ratio of 0.65 on the CoinSwitch platform during this period. In contrast, investors aged 46 and above recorded the strongest buying conviction, with a ratio of 1.14. The data suggests that while younger investors are driving entry into the asset class, older investors are more inclined to buy than sell.

“What we are seeing in India is a shift from crypto being viewed simply as a new asset class to investors developing a more nuanced understanding of how they want to participate in it," said Ashish Singhal, co-founder, CoinSwitch. Divide and rule The age divide, according to CoinSwitch, becomes even clearer when portfolio size is considered. Nearly six in 10 investors aged 18–25 (59.2 per cent) held just one cryptocurrency. ALSO READ: US crypto Bill exposes India's virtual digital asset regulatory gap The proportion declined steadily among older investors, falling to 36.3 per cent among those aged 36–45. This cohort also had the highest share of investors holding 10 or more cryptocurrencies, at 9.1 per cent.

“The data suggests that while younger investors are driving entry into the asset class, older investors are more inclined to buy than sell. Bitcoin-Dogecoin pairing tops across age groups,” the study showed. Despite differences in trading behaviour and portfolio construction, Bitcoin and Dogecoin emerged as the most popular crypto pairing across every age group in Q2-CY26 on the CoinSwitch platform. Bitcoin + Shiba Inu, Dogecoin + Shiba Inu and Bitcoin + Ethereum were among the other popular combinations, according to CoinSwitch. There were some age-specific preferences as well with investors aged 36–45 favouring Dogecoin + XRP, while the 26–35 and 46-plus cohorts preferred Dogecoin + Ethereum.