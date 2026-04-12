Earnings momentum, structural drivers stronger for other EMs: Tirumalai

India has always traded at a premium, while China has typically traded at a discount (except for the 2020–2021 period when China was the only major economy open during the pandemic). That premium reflects investor perception — stronger institutions, governance, and long-term growth visibility.

Before Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the premium was 15–20 per cent, adjusted for growth and the sectoral mix of the India index. It then moved up to 30–40 per cent and stayed there for a while before rising sharply after the pandemic. At one point in 2024, the premium reached nearly 100 per cent, meaning Indian stocks were valued at almost double those of comparable global peers. That has now been corrected to around 70 per cent, which is still elevated. In our view, a 40 per cent premium is more reasonable.