Markets have been over-optimistic in foreseeing rate cuts: Rahul Bhuskute

Risk appetite also seems to have increased, not just in India but in markets across the globe. Equity markets are never smooth and we would definitely expect a fair bit of volatility given the recent rally. That said, there are still pockets of opportunity to provide the market with more legs to run, though we acknowledge that some other segments of the market are now expensive.

India appears to be in a goldilocks situation now with the macro and micro factors just right for sustained equity market performance. Economic activity uptick, manageable current account deficit (CAD), declining inflation, likely peaking of interest rates, good capex outlook and strong earnings expectations, all point to an environment of positive market sentiment.