Selling, AI concerns around Indian IT stocks overdone: Jignesh Desai

On the risk side, trade-exposed sectors — particularly those linked to the US, such as textile — remain sensitive to global demand and policy outcomes. Any escalation in geopolitical or energy-related disruptions could act as a near-term negative. Overall, FY27 is likely to be characterised by mid and smallcap leadership, driven by lighter positioning, improving earnings, and a better risk/reward balance.
Your investment strategy?
In 2025, our strategy focused on capital protection and selectivity, given global uncertainty and uneven earnings visibility. As we move into 2026, the stance has turned more constructive. With lighter positioning and clearer signs of an earnings recovery, the market is likely to make new highs over the next six months, in the 27,500–28,000 range for the Nifty.