Retail trading is becoming more disciplined, says Upstox CEO Ravi Kumar

Our focus has shifted from aggressive, volume-led acquisition to higher-quality, retention-led growth. Active client trends largely reflect broader market normalisation and regulatory changes. On marketing, reducing high-cost campaigns such as Indian Premier League (IPL) was a conscious efficiency decision aimed at improving unit economics rather than slowing ambition.
How will Upstox end FY26? What is the outlook for FY27?
We remain profitable, with Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) growth nearing 120 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and PAT (profit after tax) tracking at more than double last year’s levels. Our average revenue per user has also grown over 40 per cent, and retention among high-value traders is close to 90 per cent. FY27 will focus on strengthening this resilience further through diversification, stronger engagement, and broader financial offerings.