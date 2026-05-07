Retail trading is becoming more disciplined, says Upstox CEO Ravi Kumar

Our focus has shifted from aggressive, volume-led acquisition to higher-quality, retention-led growth. Active client trends largely reflect broader market normalisation and regulatory changes. On marketing, reducing high-cost campaigns such as Indian Premier League (IPL) was a conscious efficiency decision aimed at improving unit economics rather than slowing ambition.

We remain profitable, with Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) growth nearing 120 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and PAT (profit after tax) tracking at more than double last year’s levels. Our average revenue per user has also grown over 40 per cent, and retention among high-value traders is close to 90 per cent. FY27 will focus on strengthening this resilience further through diversification, stronger engagement, and broader financial offerings.