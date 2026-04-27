Earnings, currency stability key to FY27 equity performance: Devalkar

Valuations have turned more balanced after the recent correction, though not uniformly, says Shreyash Devalkar , head – equity at Axis Mutual Fund. In an email interview with Abhishek Kumar, Devalkar says investors should take a staggered approach in equities amid the ongoing volatility. Edited excerpts:

The most important factor will be corporate earnings delivery, especially whether companies are able to protect margins and sustain growth in an environment of higher input costs and uneven global demand. Financials, capital goods, manufacturing-linked businesses, and select consumption segments will be closely watched, as they remain central to the earnings cycle. Alongside this, Reserve Bank of India’s policy signals, inflation trends and liquidity conditions will shape near-term sentiment, particularly for sectors such as banks, autos, and real estate. Beyond earnings, macros will also be a driver and the elevated crude oil prices may impact the current account deficit and lead to higher inflation and lower growth. Stability of rupee is key indicator for the same.