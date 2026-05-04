Geopolitical events rarely cause lasting damage to growth: Radhakrishnan

Equity market valuations have eased considerably in recent months but investors should remain watchful of earnings growth, says Anand Radhakrishnan , managing director at Sundaram AMC. In an email interaction with Abhishek Kumar, Radhakrishnan says companies with crude oil exposure and limited pricing power remain at risk, especially if the US-Iran conflict extends. Edited excerpts:

Crude oil prices are one of the major factors currently. Historically, India handles crude best when it is within the $60–90 range. Sustained levels above this band tend to pressure corporate margins and household budgets. Beyond crude, three domestic themes matter — data centres, localisation of components, and investments in hard assets. These factors reinforce each other by bringing in capital, generating jobs, and creating demand. Global capability centres (GCCs) have been steady contributors over the last five years, and we continue to track them.