Alcobrew Distilleries India files draft papers for IPO, eyes ₹258 crore

Spirit maker Alcobrew Distilleries India Ltd has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to seek its approval to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The company's maiden offering comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 258.26 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.8 crore shares by a promoter, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday.

Funds raised through the fresh issue will be utilised towards funding business expansion, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Alcobrew is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and selling of alcoholic beverages, including whisky, vodka, and rum.

Its brand portfolio includes Golfer's Shot (premium whisky), White & Blue (blended whisky), White Hills (regular whisky), and One More (vodka), catering to diverse consumer segments across the Indian market. The company operates manufacturing facilities at Solan, Himachal Pradesh, and Dera Bassi, Punjab, with both distillation and bottling capabilities. Supported by a strong distribution network and contract manufacturing arrangements, the company has established a pan-India presence while expanding into select international markets. It has established a growing global footprint with exports to more than 20 countries across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brands have gained traction in markets such as Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Nepal.