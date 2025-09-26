Anand Rathi Share IPO booked 20x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Anand Rathi Share were trading at ₹453 apiece in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹39 or 9.42 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹393 to ₹411.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar of the issue.

Anand Rathi Share IPO listing date

Anand Rathi IPO opened for public subscription on Tuesday, September 23, and closed on Thursday, September 25, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on September 29. Shares of Anand Rathi Share are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar for the public issue. Nuvama Wealth Management, DAM Capital Advisors, and Anand Rathi Advisors are the book-running lead managers.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net fresh issue proceeds for funding long-term working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.