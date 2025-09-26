Home / Markets / IPO / Anand Rathi Share IPO booked 20x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Anand Rathi Share IPO booked 20x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Anand Rathi Share IPO allotment status: Investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime India

initial public offering, IPO
Shares of Anand Rathi Share are scheduled to list on the bourses on September 30
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 11:28 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Anand Rathi Share IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the Anand Rathi IPO, a full-service broking company, is expected to be finalised on Friday, September 26, 2025. The mainline issue closed for public subscription on Thursday, September 25, and received a robust response from investors. 
 
According to NSE data, Anand Rathi share IPO was subscribed 20.66 times, receiving bids for 276.08 million shares against 13.36 million shares on offer. The demand was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to their reserved portion 43.8 times, followed by  Non-Institutional Investors at 28.6 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 4.78 times.
 
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar of the issue.

Steps to check Anand Rathi Share IPO allotment status on BSE:

  • Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • Select 'Equity' from the Issue Type dropdown
  • Select 'Anand Rathi Share' from the list of available issues
  • Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
  • Fill in the Captcha for verification
  • Click on the 'Search' button to check your allotment status
READ | SOLARWORLD ENERGY IPO ALLOTMENT STATUS 

Steps to check Anand Rathi IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime:

  • Go to the official MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
  • From the dropdown menu, choose ‘Anand Rathi’ under the list of IPOs
  • Enter your application number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account number/IFSC
  • Click the ‘Submit’ button to view your allotment status

Anand Rathi Share IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Anand Rathi Share were trading at ₹453 apiece in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹39 or 9.42 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹393 to ₹411.  READ | SESHAASAI IPO ALLOTMENT STATUS

Anand Rathi Share IPO listing date

Anand Rathi IPO opened for public subscription on Tuesday, September 23, and closed on Thursday, September 25, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on September 29. Shares of Anand Rathi Share are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. 
 
MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar for the public issue. Nuvama Wealth Management, DAM Capital Advisors, and Anand Rathi Advisors are the book-running lead managers.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net fresh issue proceeds for funding long-term working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pace Digitek IPO opens today: GMP jumps 15%, should you subscribe?

Premium

Buzzing Street: Small deals drive best IPO month since January 1997

Tata Capital's IPO likely to hit market in the first half of October

IPO-bound PhysicsWallah to invest ₹460 crore in offline, hybrid centers

Advance Agrolife sets IPO price band at ₹99-100; check key details here

Topics :Stock MarketIPO allotmentIPO marketIPOsMarketsIPO GMPIPO activityAnand Rathi

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story