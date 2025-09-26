Tata Capital IPO to open October 6, anchor investor bids from October 3

Tata Capital has filed its red herring prospectus (RHP) with the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), for its initial public offering (IPO), which is set to open for subscription on October 6 and close on October 8.

Subscriptions by big institutional investors, or anchor investors, will open on October 3.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 210 million equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, and an offer for sale by certain selling shareholders of up to 265.8 million equity shares.