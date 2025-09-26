Pace Digitek IPO opens today: GMP jumps 15%, should you subscribe?

Pace Digitek IPO: The The initial public offering (IPO) of Pace Digitek is set to open for public subscription on Friday, September 26, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹819.15 crore from its maiden public issue. The mainline offering comprises a fresh issue of 37.4 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Incorporated in 2007, Pace Digitek is a multi-disciplinary telecom infrastructure solutions provider with operations spanning telecom, energy, and ICT. Through its subsidiary lineage, it manufactures telecom tower equipment, lithium-ion battery systems, and advanced BESS, supported by three large facilities in Bengaluru.

The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

On September 25, 2025, the company raised ₹245.14 crore from 15 global and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) through the anchor book. It allocated 11.1 million equity shares at ₹219 per share, according to the filing on exchanges. CHECK YOUR SOLARWORLD ENERGY IPO ALLOTMENT STATUS TODAY HERE Marquee investors, including Societe Generale, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Samsung India, Taurus Mutual Fund, Saint Capital Fund, SBI General Insurance, Holani Venture Capital, Sunrise Investment Trust, and Aarth AIF, participated in the anchor book. Should you subscribe to the Pace Digitek IPO? Choice Equity Broking - Subscribe According to analysts at Choice, Pace Digitek has evolved from a pure equipment manufacturer to a turnkey solutions player with strengths in backward integration, diversified verticals, government-backed projects (solarisation, rural electrification, KAVACH), and expansion into African markets. With India’s renewable energy push and rising demand for energy storage solutions, PDL is strategically placed to benefit from long-term industry growth.

"At the upper end of its price band, the company is valued at a P/E of 16.9x (FY25 EPS of Rs. 12.9) and EV/Sales of 1.6x, which is at a discount to peers. A robust order book ensures steady revenue visibility, while its integrated business model drives cost efficiency and quality control," the brokerage said in a note. Choice Equity Broking has assigned a 'Subscribe' rating to the issue, citing strong sector tailwinds in renewable energy and geographic diversification. SBI Securities - Neutral SBI Securities, in its note, said while comparing with its close peers, the valuation appears to be reasonable; however, high working capital requirement and customer concentration remain key monitorables.

"At the upper price band of ₹219, the IPO is valued at a P/E multiple of 16.9x based on FY25 EPS on post-issue capital. Historically, PDL has recorded a CAGR of 120 per cent/313 per cent/311 per cent in Revenue/Ebitda/PAT at ₹2,439 crore/ ₹482 crore/ ₹279 crore respectively during the FY23-25 period," the brokerage said. SBI Securities maintains a 'Neutral' view on Pace Digitek, adding that it would like to monitor the performance of the company vis-à-vis its major peers post listing. Pace Digitek IPO GMP According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Pace Digitek were trading at ₹251, up ₹32 or 14.6 per cent compared to the issue price of ₹219 per share.

Here are the key details of Pace Digitek IPO: The three-day subscription window to bid for the Pace Digitek IPO will close on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their respective demat accounts on Friday, October 3. Shares of Pace Digitek will make their debut on the exchange, NSE and BSE, tentatively on Monday, October 6, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹208 to ₹219, with a lot size of 68 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment of ₹14,892 to bid for at least one lot and in multiples thereafter.