Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO opens today: Analysts split; should you bid?

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO: Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar, a processor and exporter of basmati rice, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) today, March 24, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹440 crore from its maiden public issue. The mainline offering comprises an entirely fresh issue of 20.8 million equity shares.

Ahead of its IPO, the company raised ₹60 crore from three anchor investors on March 23. The company has allotted 2.83 million shares to anchor investors at the upper end at the price of ₹201 to ₹212 per share. Rajasthan Global Securities, Lords Multigrowth Fund and Chanakya Opportunities Fund I participated in the anchor round, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO GMP On March 24, the unlisted shares of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar were trading at 219, commanding a moderate premium of ₹7 or 3.3 per cent against the upper price band, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. Here’s what the brokerages say Brokerages remain divided on the investment case for Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports), with some recommending subscription on the back of growth prospects, while others flag valuation and governance concerns. According to SBI Securities, the company operates a fully integrated basmati rice processing and export model, including procurement, ageing, milling, grading and packaging. The brokerage noted that rice contributes nearly 99 per cent of the company’s revenue, while the remaining comes from the FMCG segment. It highlighted that the basmati rice business is inherently working capital-intensive due to seasonal paddy procurement and the mandatory ageing process, resulting in higher inventory days.

Analysts at SBI Securities said the IPO proceeds will be utilised to meet working capital requirements, which could support future growth. It also pointed to the company’s strong financial track record, with revenue, Ebitda and net profit growing at a CAGR of 23.3 per cent, 43.3 per cent and 86.5 per cent, respectively, between FY23 and FY25. At the upper price band of ₹212, the issue is valued at around 36.1 times FY25 earnings and 22.6 times annualised earnings for the first half of FY26 on a post-issue basis. It has recommended investors to 'Subscribe' to the IPO at the cut-off price with a long-term investment horizon.

On the other hand, Swastika Investmart has taken a more cautious view, despite acknowledging the company’s strong business momentum. The brokerage said revenue increased from ₹1,317.86 crore in FY23 to ₹2,004.03 crore in FY25, while net profit nearly doubled to ₹61 crore from ₹30 crore in FY24. However, it believes the issue is priced at a premium compared with listed peers, with a pre-IPO price-to-earnings multiple of about 28.9 times. Swastika Investmart also flagged concerns around the relatively low return on capital employed (ROCE) of 9.16 per cent, which it said is modest for a rice processing business. In addition, the brokerage highlighted risks related to customer concentration and governance, including the absence of product liability insurance, which could expose the company to potential risks in export markets. Given these factors, it has advised investors to 'Avoid' the issue for now, citing an unfavourable risk-reward profile.

Here are the key details of the Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO: Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO key dates The subscription window for the issue will close on Friday, March 27, 2026. The share allotment process is expected to be concluded by Monday, March 30. The company is expected to list its shares on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Thursday, April 2. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO lot size Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar has set the price band for the issue in the range of ₹201 to ₹212 per share. The lot size for an application is 70 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,840 to bid for at least one lot and in multiples thereof.