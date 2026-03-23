XED Institute may extend IPO subscription period amid weak demand

XED Institute, the first initial public offering (IPO) from GIFT City’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), may extend its subscription window amid ongoing unrest in West Asia, according to sources.

The IPO, which opened on March 16, was initially slated to close on March 24. However, in view of tepid demand and heightened global uncertainty, the company has approached exchanges seeking a three-working-day extension.

Data from NSE International Exchange shows the issue has received bids for only about 5 per cent so far.

“Under regulations, an IPO can remain open for up to 10 working days. This issue was originally planned for seven days. An application has been made to the exchanges for an extension. Given that overseas investors and NRIs are key participants, global uncertainties have weighed on demand,” said a person familiar with the development.