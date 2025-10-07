Home / Markets / IPO / Canara HSBC Life ₹2,517-cr IPO: Price band set at ₹100-106; key details

Canara HSBC Life ₹2,517-cr IPO: Price band set at ₹100-106; key details

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on Friday, October 10, 2025, and will close on Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is a private life insurer promoted by Canara Bank and HSBC Insurance
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co IPO: Canara HSBC Life Insurance, a private life insurance company, has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹100 to ₹106 per equity share. The mainline offering is entirely an offer for sale of 237.5 million equity shares aggregating to ₹2,517.5 crore. There is no fresh issue component. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent for retail investors and not less than 35 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO key dates

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the public issue is scheduled to open for subscription on Friday, October 10, 2025, and will close on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. The anchor investor bidding will take place a day earlier, on Thursday, October 9, 2025. The basis of share allotment is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. The company’s shares are likely to be listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on a tentative date of Friday, October 17, 2025.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO lot size

The lot size for the application is 140 shares and in multiples thereof. Based on this, a retail investor would need to invest a minimum of ₹14,840 to apply for one lot at the upper price band.  ALSO READ | Brokerages upbeat on LG Electronics IPO: GMP up 28%; should you subscribe?

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. SBI Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), JM Financial and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers. 

About Canara HSBC Life Insurance

Incorporated in 2007, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is a private life insurer promoted by Canara Bank and HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings, a member of the HSBC group. The company offers a comprehensive range of life insurance products tailored for both individuals and group customers. Its primary offerings include saving and endowment plans, term (pure protection) plans, retirement solutions, group credit life and protection plans and the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY). Its product portfolio comprises 20 individual products, seven group products and two optional rider benefits, along with policies under the PMJJBY scheme. The company recorded the third-highest individual weighted premium income (WPI) among bank-led insurers between Fiscal 2021 and 2025.
 
Canara HSBC Life Insurance's distribution channels comprise Bancassurance (including Canara Bank, HSBC, 8 Regional Rural Banks, Dhanlaxmi Bank), Brokers and Corporate Agents, Direct Sales, and Digital Platforms.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

