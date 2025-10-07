Canara HSBC Life ₹2,517-cr IPO: Price band set at ₹100-106; key details

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent for retail investors and not less than 35 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

The lot size for the application is 140 shares and in multiples thereof. Based on this, a retail investor would need to invest a minimum of ₹14,840 to apply for one lot at the upper price band.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. SBI Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), JM Financial and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers.

About Canara HSBC Life Insurance

Incorporated in 2007, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is a private life insurer promoted by Canara Bank and HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings, a member of the HSBC group. The company offers a comprehensive range of life insurance products tailored for both individuals and group customers. Its primary offerings include saving and endowment plans, term (pure protection) plans, retirement solutions, group credit life and protection plans and the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY). Its product portfolio comprises 20 individual products, seven group products and two optional rider benefits, along with policies under the PMJJBY scheme. The company recorded the third-highest individual weighted premium income (WPI) among bank-led insurers between Fiscal 2021 and 2025.