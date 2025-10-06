Home / Markets / IPO / Tata Capital IPO subscribed 40% on Day 1 amid strong anchor demand

Tata Capital's ₹15,512-crore IPO sees healthy Day 1 response with ₹4,200 crore bids; LIC, top mutual funds, and global investors feature among key anchors

Tata Capital
On Friday, the Tata Group firm had allotted 142.4 million shares worth ₹4,641 crore to anchor investors. The shares were allotted at ₹326 apiece, the top end of the price band. | File Image
BS ReporterSamie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 7:37 PM IST
Tata Capital’s IPO was covered almost 40 per cent on Monday when the year’s largest offering opened for public bids.
 
The share sale attracted bids for 129 million shares worth ₹4,200 crore as against 333.4 million on offer. The institutional investor portion of the IPO was subscribed 52 per cent, the high-net-worth individual portion almost 30 per cent, and the retail portion 35 per cent. The IPO attracted nearly 700,000 applications.
 
On Friday, the Tata Group firm had allotted 142.4 million shares worth ₹4,641 crore to anchor investors. The shares were allotted at ₹326 apiece, the top end of the price band.
 
Among the prominent anchor investors, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) received the largest allotment of over 21.4 million shares, committing close to ₹700 crore. Other notable mutual fund participants included ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF and DSP MF. Foreign institutional investors such as Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and the State of Michigan Retirement System also bid in the anchor category.
 
At the upper price band, Tata Capital is valued at ₹1.38 trillion — 3.5 times its book value.
 
“With a focus on retail and housing segments, conservative leverage, and sound asset quality, Tata Capital is well positioned to sustain growth momentum and capture opportunities in India’s expanding financial ecosystem,” said Ventura Securities in a note.
 
Largest NBFC IPO in India’s market history
 
Tata Capital’s ₹15,512-crore IPO is the fourth largest in the domestic market and the largest-ever non-banking finance company (NBFC) offering.
 
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹6,846 crore, which will be used to augment the company’s capital base. Additionally, promoter Tata Sons and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) are offloading shares worth ₹8,666 crore. Following the IPO, the promoter holding in Tata Capital will decline from 95.6 per cent to 85.5 per cent.
 
Tata Capital’s IPO is also the largest public offering ever from the Tata Group and the second from the conglomerate in nearly two decades, following Tata Technologies’ listing in November 2023.
 
RBI listing mandate and sector outlook
 
Tata Capital is classified as an “upper layer” NBFC by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and was therefore mandated to list.
 
Analysts said the listing marks a milestone for the Tata Group’s financial services arm, which has seen consistent growth in its retail, housing, and SME financing businesses amid rising competition and tighter regulatory oversight.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

