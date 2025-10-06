Chennai-based real estate firm Grand Housing files draft papers for IPO

Chennai-based real estate firm Grand Housing has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its proposed initial public offering (IPO).

The offering consists only of the offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The company’s promoter, Vijay Surana J, will be selling about 3.55 crore of his shares with a face value of Rs 5 per equity share in the company. As on the date of the DRHP, Surana held an 87.84 per cent stake in the company with about 28.04 crore equity shares of Rs 5 each.

Incorporated in 2004, the company is a real estate developer with a primary focus on plotted developments in Tamil Nadu, particularly in and around Chennai. As part of its business, the company acquires parcels of land and builds basic infrastructure such as roads, power connections, sewage, and water supply, thereby converting it into developable land. The company has also worked to acquire contiguous parcels of land in some cases to create larger areas that are more economically viable for further development.