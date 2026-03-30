Applied for Sai Parenteral's IPO? Here's how to allotment check status, GMP

Sai Parenteral's IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares of the The basis of allotment of shares of the initial public offering (IPO) of Sai Parenteral’s is expected to be finalised today, March 30, 2026, following decent investor interest that saw the issue subscribed 1.05 times, according to data available on the BSE.

The diversified pharmaceutical formulations company’s ₹408.79 crore maiden offering witnessed a tepid start, reflecting cautious investor sentiment initially. However, demand surged sharply on the final day of bidding, led by non-institutional investors (NIIs).

NIIs bid for 2.36 times the shares reserved for their quota, and retail investors overbooked their category by 5.88 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), however, showed the lowest interest and booked only 12 percent of the reserved quota.

With the issue now closed, investors are keenly awaiting the allotment outcome, which is likely to be announced later today. How to check Sai Parenteral's IPO allotment status Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their allotment status online through the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services, the registrar to the issue. Direct links to check Sai Parenteral's IPO allotment status online Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check Sai Parenteral's IPO allotment status: Check Sai Parenteral's IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check Sai Parenteral's IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html