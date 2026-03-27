IPO Calendar: No fresh issues next week; CMPDI, Amir Chand listing in focus

IPO Calendar: Primary market activity is expected to remain muted in the coming week, with no new issues opening for subscription. However, investor focus will shift to listings, as four companies, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI), Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar, Powerica, and Sai Parenteral, are set to debut on the stock exchanges. In the SME segment, activity will remain steady, with five companies scheduled to list on SME platforms.

Key upcoming listings

The initial public offering (IPO) of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI) closed for subscription on Tuesday, March 24, with share allotment finalised on March 25. The company is slated to list on the NSE and BSE on March 30.

According to NSE data, the issue saw a subdued response, with an overall subscription of 1.05 times. It received bids for 83.71 million shares against 79.78 million shares on offer. In the grey market, CMPDI shares were trading at around ₹180, indicating a premium of ₹8 or 4.65 per cent over the upper price band of ₹170. Meanwhile, the IPOs of Sai Parenteral (₹409 crore), Powerica (₹1,100 crore), and Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (₹440 crore) are set to close for subscription on March 27. The basis of allotment for all three issues is expected to be finalised on March 30, with tentative listings on April 2.