Upcoming IPO! Hindustan Laboratories files DRHP with Sebi; check details

Indian pharmaceutical company Hindustan Laboratories has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed maiden public issue comprises a fresh issue of 5 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.1 million equity shares of face value ₹10 each. Under the OFS, promoter Rajesh Vasantray Doshi is selling a part of his stake.

According to the DRHP, the company proposes to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

MUFG Intime is the registrar for the issue. Choice Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. Hindustan Laboratories' financial overview For the six months ended September 30, 2025, Hindustan Laboratories reported a revenue from operations of ₹112.63 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹18.2 crore. In the fiscal 2025 (FY25), the company posted revenue from operations of ₹219.74 crore, up 17.9 per cent from ₹186.37 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased to ₹53.87 crore, up 22.18 per cent compared to ₹44.09 crore in FY24. Its PAT surged to ₹41.26 crore against ₹34.13 crore in the previous fiscal.