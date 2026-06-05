CMR Green Technologies IPO ends today; subscription tops 17x, GMP at 36%

CMR Green Technologies IPO Day 3 subscription status: CMR Green Technologies continues to see strong demand for its initial public offering (IPO), which is set to close for public subscription today. Valued at ₹630.88 crore, the maiden share sale of the non-ferrous metal recycler and secondary aluminium player has been oversubscribed by 17.11 times, driven largely by non-institutional investors, who have subscribed 47.14 times their quota.

Retail investors followed, subscribing 11.96 times their reserved portion, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), though showing relatively lower demand, have subscribed 3.77 times, till 11 AM on June 5, showed NSE data.

The investor sentiment for CMR Green Technologies IPO has also been supported by trends in the grey market. According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, the company’s unlisted shares were trading at ₹262 apiece, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹70, or 36.46 per cent, over the upper end of the IPO price band.

CMR Green Technologies IPO details The public issue, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, June 3, comprises an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) of 32.9 million equity shares, aggregating ₹630.88 crore. The offering has been priced in the band of ₹182–₹192 per share, with a lot size of 78 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 78 shares and in multiples thereof. At the upper end of the price band, a retail investor would need to invest ₹14,976 for one lot, while ₹1,94,688 would be required for 13 lots, or 1,014 shares. READ | Hexagon Nutrition IPO opens: Check price band, GMP, review, other deatils As the issue closes today, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, June 8. Shares are likely to be credited to successful bidders’ demat accounts by Tuesday, June 9.

CMR Green Technologies IPO shares are scheduled to make its D-Street debut tentatively on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. As the issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. CMR Green Technologies IPO Review — Should you subscribe? ================================================================================== Brokerages have offered mixed views on the issue. Swastika Investment has assigned a ‘Neutral’ rating, citing high risk due to promoter OFS, weak past performance and thin margins, despite attractive valuations. Equivision, on the other hand, has suggested investors may consider applying, pointing to reasonable valuation, strong market leadership and long-term growth potential in the recycled aluminium segment. READ MORE