Coca-Cola considering December filing for India bottling unit's $1 bn IPO

By Rajesh Mascarenhas and Baiju Kalesh

Coca-Cola Co. is considering filing a draft prospectus in December for an initial public offering of its Indian bottling unit, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Atlanta-based drinks giant has also added Axis Capital Ltd. and IIFL Capital Services Ltd. to the roster of banks working on the Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt deal, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

The IPO is expected to consist largely of shares sold by existing investors, with Coca-Cola seeking a valuation of about $10 billion, the people said. Bloomberg News has reported previously that the IPO could raise around $1 billion.