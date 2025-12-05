Home / Markets / IPO / Corona Remedies IPO opens Dec 8: Bid or skip? Here's what experts suggest

Corona Remedies IPO opens Dec 8: Bid or skip? Here's what experts suggest

Corona Remedies IPO Date: The unlisted shares of Corona Remedies were trading at ₹1,427, commanding a grey market premium of ₹365 or 34.4 per cent on Friday

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:26 AM IST
Corona Remedies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Corona Remedies, a Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company, is scheduled to open for public subscription on Monday, December 8, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹655.3 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.2 million shares. There is no fresh issue component. 
 
According to the RHP, Kirtikumar Laxmidas Mehta, Minaxi Kirtikumar Mehta, Dipabahen Niravkumar Mehta, and Brinda Ankur Mehta are the promoters selling shareholders, while Sepia Investments, Anchor Partners, and Sage Investment Trust are the investor selling shareholders.

Corona Remedies IPO: Here's what the brokerages suggest

According to analysts at Arihant Capital, Corona Remedies is positioned for sustained multi-year growth driven by its strong presence in high-growth chronic and women's health therapies, expanding specialist coverage and continued scaling of its brand portfolio. Additionally, the company's recent acquisitions, upcoming product launches and commissioning of its new harmore manufacturing facility are expected to enhance therapeutic depth and profitability.  
 
"At the upper band of ₹1,062, the issue is valued at a P/E ratio of 43.5x, based on PAT of FY25 EPS of ₹24.4. OFS of ₹6,553.7 million (6.2 million shares)," the brokerage said in its note. Arihant Capital has recommended a 'Subscribe' rating to the issue. 
 
According to SBI Securities, between FY23-25, Corona Remedies demonstrated strong financial resilience, delivering revenue, Ebitda, and PAT CAGR of 16.3 per cent, 36.9 per cent, and 32.6 per cent, respectively. 
 
The company's plans to expand its field force to deepen geographical presence and its ongoing capex for a hormone manufacturing facility (2x of the current net block), which is expected to be commissioned during FY27, will act as levers for its next leg of growth.
 
At the upper price band of ₹1,062, the stock trades at a FY25 P/E multiple of 43.5x based on post-issue capital, the brokerage said.
 
SBI Securities recommends investors to 'Subscribe' to the issue at the cut-off price, citing healthy return ratios, lean balance sheet and valuations which are in line with peers.    ALSO READ: Park Medi World IPO opens Dec 10; sets price band at ₹154-162: Key details 

Corona Remedies IPO GMP

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Corona Remedies were trading at ₹1,427, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹365 or 34.4 per cent on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Here are the key details of Cororna Remedies IPO: 

The three-day subscription window to bid for the Corona Remedies IPO will close on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, December 11, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their respective demat accounts on Friday, December 12, 2025. 
 
Shares of Corona Remedies will make their debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, tentatively on Monday, December 15, 2025. 
 
The company has set the price band at ₹1,008 to ₹1,062, with a lot size of 14 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment of ₹14,868 to bid for at least one lot and in multiples thereafter. 
 
Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers.
 
As per the RHP, the company will not receive any fresh funds from the issue, and existing shareholders will sell their stake through the offer.  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.

Topics :IPO AnalysisStock Market NewsCorona RemediesIPOsIPO marketIPO GMPIPO REVIEWMarkets

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

