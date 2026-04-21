No decision yet on India IPO; Pernod Ricard explores strategic options

French spirits major Pernod Ricard on Tuesday said that no decision has been made on the listing of its Indian subsidiary, although it continues to explore options to create shareholder value.

The company, which owns popular brands such as Absolute, Chivas Regal, and Glenlivet, said, "At this stage, no decision has been made regarding any particular action or involving any of these options." However, it also said it regularly "assesses and evaluates" its strategic opportunities and is continuously exploring options to create value for its shareholders, including optimising its capital structure.

Its local subsidiary, Pernod Ricard India (PRI), is the leading Indian alchoBev player with a revenue of ₹27,446 crore for FY2024-25. It has grown at a high single-digit CAGR of 8 per cent over the last five years.

PRI has recently divested its Imperial Blue business to home-grown Tilaknagar Industries. Now, PRI's Segram profile consists of the brands Royal Stag, Blenders Pride, 100 Pipers, Longitude 77, and the newly-launched 'Xclamat!on'. While replying to a query over any possibility of IPO of its India business, Pernod Ricard's global management in an earnings call in February had said it is not part of their deleveraging strategy. "What I can tell you is that the intention that I shared earlier today, which is to leverage and to bring with a Net Debt EBITDA ratio below 3 by 29, does not include an assumption of a listing in India," its CFO Helene de Tissot had said.