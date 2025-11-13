Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / IPO / Excelsoft Tech IPO opens Nov 19; sets price band at ₹114-120: Check details

Excelsoft Tech IPO opens Nov 19; sets price band at ₹114-120: Check details

Excelsoft Technologies aims to raise ₹500 crore through a fresh issue of 15 million shares amounting to ₹180 crore and an OFS of 26.7 million shares aggregating to ₹320 crore

Excelsoft Technologies IPO

Excelsoft Technologies IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Excelsoft Technologies IPO: Excelsoft Technologies, a global vertical SaaS company, has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹114 to ₹120 per share. The company aims to raise ₹500 crore through a fresh issue of 15 million equity shares amounting to ₹180 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.7 million equity shares aggregating to ₹320 crore. Pedanta Technologies is the promoter selling shareholders. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors and not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).
 

Excelsoft Technologies IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, and close on Friday, November 21, 2025. The anchor investor period shall be one day prior to the opening date, i.e. Tuesday, November 18, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, November 24, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO lot size

The lot size for an application is 125 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹15,000 to bid for one lot or 125 shares at the upper end price and in multiples thereof.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Anand Rathi Investment Banking is the sole book-running lead manager.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹71.9 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for purchasing land and construction of a new building at the Mysore Property, and ₹39.5 crore for upgradation, including external electrical systems of its Existing Facility at Mysore, India. Additionally, ₹54.6 crore will be used for the upgradation of the company’s IT Infrastructure. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

Excelsoft Technologies financial snapshot

In the financial year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25), the company reported revenue of ₹233.2 crore, up 17.6 per cent from ₹198.29 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 33.3 per cent to ₹73.25 crore from ₹54.97 crore in FY24. The company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹34.69 crore compared to ₹12.75 crore in FY24. 

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

