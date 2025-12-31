Vishal Nirmiti files DRHP for IPO, aims to raise ₹125-cr via fresh issue

Pune-based Vishal Nirmiti, an integrated civil engineering, manufacturing, and construction company, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its initial public offering (IPO)

The proposed public issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares of face value ₹10 each aggregating up to ₹125 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.5 million equity shares. Under the OFS, promoter group Vaman Prestressing Company will offload its stake.

According to the DRHP, the company proposes to utilise ₹65 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for its working capital requirements, and ₹20 crore for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Vishal Nirmiti's financial overview For the six-month period ended September 30, 2025, Vishal Nirmiti reported a revenue from operations of ₹135.24 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹8.41. crore. In the fiscal 2025 (FY25), the company posted revenue from operations of ₹318.51 crore, up 31 per cent from ₹242.88 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased to ₹46.48 crore, up 100 per cent compared to ₹23.14 crore in FY24. Its PAT surged to ₹23.63 crore against ₹2.44 crore in the previous fiscal. MUFG Intime is the registrar for the issue. Saffron Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.