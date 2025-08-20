Home / Markets / IPO / Gem Aromatics IPO subscribed 2.9 times on second day of bidding

Gem Aromatics IPO subscribed 2.9 times on second day of bidding

Gem Aromatics on Monday mobilised over ₹135 crore from anchor investors

The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹175 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 85 lakh shares valued at ₹276.25 crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:53 PM IST
Speciality ingredients manufacturer Gem Aromatics's ₹ 451-crore initial public offer garnered 2.90 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Wednesday.

The three-day IPO received bids for 2,83,51,410 shares against 97,82,363 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Non-institutional investors category got subscribed 3.95 times, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 3.19 times subscription. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part fetched 1.54 times subscription.

The ₹ 451-crore IPO will conclude on Thursday. The price band has been set at ₹ 309 to ₹ 325 per share.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used by Gem Aromatics for debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

Gem Aromatics is a manufacturer of speciality ingredients, including essential oils, aroma chemicals, and value-added derivatives, with over two decades of experience.

Its client portfolio includes names like Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, Patanjali, SH Kelkar, Rossari Biotech, and Symrise.

The company operates three advanced manufacturing facilities in Uttar Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Gujarat.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

