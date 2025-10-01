Home / Markets / IPO / Glottis IPO receives over two times subscription on final day of bidding

Glottis IPO receives over two times subscription on final day of bidding

Glottis on Friday said it has mobilised a little over ₹55 crore from anchor investors

initial public offering, IPO
The Chennai-based company's IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 160 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.14 crore equity shares valued at Rs 147 crore at the upper end, by promoters.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The initial public offer of logistics service provider Glottis Ltd garnered 2.05 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.

The Rs 307-crore share sale received bids for 4,12,93,878 shares against 2,01,23,929 shares on offer, according to details available with the NSE.

The component meant for non-institutional investors attracted 2.97 times subscription, while the category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1.87 times subscription. The quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 1.42 times.

Glottis on Friday said it has mobilised a little over Rs 55 crore from anchor investors.

The price band for the offer is Rs 120-129 per share. At the upper end, the company is valued close to Rs 1,200 crore.

The Chennai-based company's IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 160 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.14 crore equity shares valued at Rs 147 crore at the upper end, by promoters.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for the purchase of commercial vehicles, debt payment and general corporate purposes.

Glottis is a leading multi-modal, integrated logistics service provider with a specialised focus on energy supply chain solutions. It serves customers across multiple industries, including renewable energy, engineering products, granite & minerals, logistics, home appliances, timber, agro, consumer durables, automobile, chemicals, plywood, textiles, construction, medical, and FMCG.

The company operates pan-India through a network of eight branch offices in New Delhi, Gandhidham, Kolkata, Mumbai, Tuticorin, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, and Cochin.

Glottis will make its stock market debut on October 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LG India seeks ₹77,400 cr valuation with ₹11,607 cr IPO opening Oct 7

Anantam Highways Trust to expand road assets with ₹400-cr IPO launch

Sterlite Electric files IPO paper with Sebi to raise ₹1,500 crore

Runwal Developers files draft papers with Sebi to raise ₹2,000 cr via IPO

Augmont Entp files DRHP for ₹800-cr IPO; promoters to sell ₹180-cr stake

Topics :IPOstock market tradingNSEMarket news

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story