Oyo's parent PRISM increases authorised share capital ahead of planned IPO

IPO-bound Oyo's parent firm PRISM has initiated a fresh round of corporate actions, including an increase in its authorised share capital as part of its preparations for a potential public listing, sources said on Thursday.

In August, PTI had reported that Oyo plans to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in November, eyeing a USD 7-8 billion valuation for its IPO, according to sources.

The company has proposed to increase its authorised share capital from Rs 2,431.13 crore to Rs 2,433.13 crore by adding 20 lakh CCPS (Compulsarily Convertible Preference Shares) of Rs 10 each.

This follows earlier shareholder approvals in August and September 2025 for capital expansion linked to IPO readiness and other fund-raising activities.

The current proposal is to further increase the authorised share capital to accommodate the issuance of bonus CCPS. In a communication to shareholders, Oyo said, "The increase in the authorised share capital is in addition to the earlier increase in the authorised share capital, as already approved by the Board and the shareholders of the Company which was undertaken as part of the company's preparations for its proposed IPO and to accommodate other capital/fund raising transactions." The company has also proposed issuing approximately 4.75 million (47,46,768) equity shares each to Independent Directors Troy Matthew Alstead and William Steve Albrecht as sweat equity, valued at Rs 37.12 per share.