Gujarat Kidney IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Gujarat Kidney IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the maiden public issue of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality, a multispeciality healthcare services provider, is expected to be finalised today. However, the IPO received a decent response from investors with an overall subscription of around 5.21 times.

According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, Gujarat Kidney IPO received bids for 68.96 million shares against 13.22 million shares on offer. The portion booked for retail investors was booked 19.04 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 5.73 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) quota was booked only 1.06 times.

With the subscription window now closed, investors are waiting for the allotment details, which are expected to be issued later today. Once the allotment process is completed, applicants can check their allotment status on the official websites of NSE and BSE, or the registrar MUFG Intime India. Steps to check Gujarat Kidney IPO allotment status on BSE: Go to the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity

Choose 'Gujarat Kidney' from the list of IPOs

Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)

Complete the captcha verification displayed on the page

Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status Steps to check Gujarat Kidney IPO allotment on MUFG Intime: Visit the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

From the dropdown menu, select 'Gujarat Kidneys' under the list of IPOs

Enter your Application Number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account Number/IFSC

Click Submit to view your IPO allotment status Gujarat Kidney IPO GMP According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Gujarat Kidney were trading flat at ₹114 per share in the grey market.