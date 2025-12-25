Profit-focused startups power India's strong IPO revival march in 2025

Jain of Gaja Capital said India today has approximately 25,000 unlisted PE or VC-backed companies, of which around 15,000 have been operating for more than seven years. Within this universe, roughly 10 per cent, or about 1,500 companies, have crossed the $10 million revenue mark with positive Ebitda. About one-third of these, or roughly 450–500 companies, are growing at rates exceeding 25 percent and can be thought of as IPO ready.