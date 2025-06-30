Home / Markets / IPO / Tenneco Clean Air India files for IPO with Sebi, seeks to raise ₹3000 cr

Tenneco Clean Air India files for IPO with Sebi, seeks to raise ₹3000 cr

The proposed IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) by the promoter Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd with no fresh equity issuance, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP)

Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd, Tenneco (Mauritius) Ltd, Federal-Mogul Investments B.V., Federal-Mogul Pty LTD, and Tenneco LLC are the promoters of the company.
Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd, part of the US-headquartered Tenneco Group, on Monday filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi for a Rs 3,000-crore initial public offering (IPO).

Since the issue is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO and all funds raised will go directly to the selling shareholder.

The objective of the IPO is to achieve the benefits of listing, the draft papers stated. 

Tenneco Clean Air India is part of the Tenneco Group, a US-headquartered automotive component supplier.

The company manufactures and supplies critical, highly engineered and technology-intensive clean air, powertrain and suspension solutions tailored for Indian OEMs and export markets.

The IPO is being managed by JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

