ICICI Prudential AMC IPO opens Dec 12: 5 key strengths investors must know

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: ICICI Prudential AMC, an asset management company, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, December 12, 2025. The public issue comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 49 million shares by Prudential Corporation Holding for ₹10,602.65 crore.

ICICI Prudential IPO will be offered at a price band of ₹2,061 to ₹2,165 per share. The minimum application size has been set at 6 shares per lot. The issue will remain open for subscription till Tuesday, December 16, 2025. The company’s shares are tentatively scheduled to make their D-Street debut on Friday, December 19, 2025.

Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Citigroup Global Markets India, ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, BofA Securities India, Avendus Capital, Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, CLSA India, HDFC Bank, IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), Nuvama Wealth Management, SBI Capital Markets, and UBS Securities India are the book-running lead managers. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any fresh funds from the issue, and existing shareholders will sell their stake through the offer. Here are the key strengths of ICICI Prudential AMC: Leading AMC: According to the RHP, ICICI Prudential is the largest AMC in India based on assets managed under active mutual fund schemes, including equity and equity-oriented schemes. As of 30 September 2025, the company held a 13.3 per cent share of active mutual fund QAAUM. On an overall QAAUM basis, it was ranked as the second-largest AMC in India, with a market share of 13.2 per cent as of the same date.

India’s largest individual investor franchise: The company holds the largest Individual Investor franchise in India based on mutual fund assets under management. As of 30 September 2025, her mutual fund MAAUM attributable to Individual Investors stood at ₹6,610.3 billion, representing the highest Individual Investor MAAUM in the Indian mutual fund sector, with a market share of 13.7 per cent. Individual Investors contributed 61.1 per cent of its total mutual fund MAAUM, and accounted for 85.7 per cent of the MAAUM of the equity and equity-oriented schemes as of 30 September 2025. Diversified distribution network: The company operates an extensive, geographically diversified pan-India distribution network, comprising 272 offices across 23 states and four union territories. Its multi-channel model spans both physical and digital platforms. As of 30 September 2025, its network included 1,10,719 institutional and individual MFDs, 213 national distributors and 67 banks (including ICICI Bank). It also leverages the wide distribution reach of ICICI Bank, one of its Promoters and a registered MFD.