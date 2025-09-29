India's 2025 IPO mopup set to cross ₹1 trillion despite weak equities

India’s primary market is on track to cross the ₹1 trillion fundraising milestone this year, once the mega share sales of non-banking financial company Tata Capital and coworking operator WeWork India Management close next week.

The strong pipeline sets the stage for this year’s tally to challenge the record ₹1.6 trillion raised in 2024 through initial public offerings (IPOs). This will be only the third time — the first two being 2021 and 2024 — that IPO mobilisation in a calendar year will be higher than ₹1 trillion. This year’s performance is notable as the surge in offerings has come against a relatively weak secondary-market backdrop.