Home / Markets / IPO / India's 2025 IPO mopup set to cross ₹1 trillion despite weak equities

India's 2025 IPO mopup set to cross ₹1 trillion despite weak equities

This year's performance is notable as the surge in offerings has come against a relatively weak secondary-market backdrop

initial public offering, IPO
premium
Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s primary market is on track to cross the ₹1 trillion fundraising milestone this year, once the mega share sales of non-banking financial company Tata Capital and coworking operator WeWork India Management close next week.
 
The strong pipeline sets the stage for this year’s tally to challenge the record ₹1.6 trillion raised in 2024 through initial public offerings (IPOs). This will be only the third time — the first two being 2021 and 2024 — that IPO mobilisation in a calendar year will be higher than ₹1 trillion. This year’s performance is notable as the surge in offerings has come against a relatively weak secondary-market backdrop. 
 
The Nifty 50 has gained less than 4 per cent year-to-date, compared to a 19 per cent rally over the same period in 2024. 
 
After a subdued start in the first five months, weighed down by US tariff uncertainties and corporate earnings disappointments, IPO activity picked up pace from June.
 
It is expected to accelerate in the last quarter, with marquee offerings such as those of LG Electronics India, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Meesho, and ICICI Prudential Asset Management in the pipeline. Fundraising in the first 10 months has already outstripped last year’s tally.
 
Mahavir Lunawat, founder of Pantomath Financial Services Group, said strong IPO flows were crucial to absorb the surge of household savings into equities. “From a broader perspective, with ₹4-5 trillion being channelled into equity markets annually, the economy requires IPO issuances of roughly ₹2 trillion to maintain equilibrium and prevent overheating in the secondary markets,” he observed.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Capital eyes ₹1.38 trillion market capitalisation in largest NBFC IPO

WeWork India eyes over 20% revenue growth; IPO opens on October 3

Premium

Tata Capital IPO pops unlisted market bubble with price band shock

Elevate Campuses files DRHP with Sebi to raise ₹2,550 crore via IPO

Om Freight Forwarders ₹122.3 crore IPO fully subscribed on day one

Topics :IPO CalendarIPO activityIPO listing timeipo filingIPO marketIPO fundraising

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story