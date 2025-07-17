Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shoppers Stop trims Q1 loss to ₹15.74 crore, names new chairman

Shoppers Stop trims Q1 loss to ₹15.74 crore, names new chairman

The company, which had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹22.72 crore in the first quarter last fiscal, said its long-serving chairman B S Nagesh will retire from the post after 34 years of service

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹1,192.06 crore compared with ₹1,104.51 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Retail chain Shoppers Stop Ltd on Thursday reported a narrowing of consolidated net loss to₹ 15.74 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company, which had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹22.72 crore in the first quarter last fiscal, said its long-serving chairman B S Nagesh will retire from the post after 34 years of service.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,161.08 crore in the first quarter against ₹1,069.31 crore in the year-ago period, Shoppers Stop Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹1,192.06 crore compared with ₹1,104.51 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

 

Shoppers Stop Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kavindra Mishra said the company witnessed sales growth in the quarter, driven by premiumisation.

"Consumers are becoming more discerning and are willing to spend more. In a crowded marketplace, premiumisation allows retailers to stand out," he added.

Private brand sales at ₹156 crore with a volume growth of 18 per cent in apparel, improved contribution and overall profitability. On the other key verticals, beauty delivered ₹219 crore with a growth of 2 per cent, Mishra noted.

On the way forward, he said, "We believe our work and strategies on premiumisation will continue to have better results soon, and besides to focus on offering higher-quality products."  Shoppers Stop said the retirement of Nagesh has become effective July 17, 2025, and Nirvik Singh will be the new chairman effective July 18, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

