Innovision IPO: Subscription opens March 10; here's all you need to know

Innovision IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of air freight forwarding and logistics trading provider The initial public offering (IPO) of air freight forwarding and logistics trading provider Innovision will open for public subscription on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

Through its maiden share sale, the company seeks to raise ₹322.84 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of 4.7 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.2 million equity shares by promoters Lt Col Randeep Hundal and Uday Pal Singh.

Here's all you need to know about Innovision IPO:

Innovision IPO price band, lot size

Innovision IPO is priced in the band of ₹521–₹548 per share, with a lot size of 27 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 27 shares and in multiples thereof.

At the upper price band, a retail investor will require ₹14,796 to apply for one lot of 27 shares. The maximum retail bid of 13 lots (351 equity shares) will require ₹1,92,348. Innovision IPO timeline The three-day subscription window for the public offering is likely to close on Thursday, March 12, 2026. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, March 13, 2026. Successful investors can expect shares to be credited to their demat accounts by Monday, March 16, 2026. READ | Walmart-backed PhonePe targets up to $10.5 billion valuation in IPO Innovision shares are slated to make their D-Street debut tentatively on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, with listing on the BSE and NSE.

Registrar, lead manager Kfin Technologies is acting as the registrar to the issue, while Emkay Global Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager. Innovision IPO objective According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer-for-sale component. “Our Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer for Sale and the proceeds received from the Offer for Sale will not form part of the Net Proceeds. Each of the Promoter Selling Shareholders will be entitled to its respective portion of the proceeds of the Offer for Sale after deducting its proportion of the Offer expenses and relevant taxes thereon,” the company said in its RHP.

READ | Rajputana Stainless IPO: Top growth points, risks every investor must know About Innovision Innovision is engaged in providing manpower services, toll plaza management, and skill development training to clients across India. As of January 15, 2026, the company operates in 23 states and 5 union territories. Innovision began its business in 2007 with a single service domain—providing manned private security services to clients. Over the years, the company has gradually diversified its offerings to deliver a comprehensive suite of manpower services. Innovision commenced its skill development services in Fiscal 2014 and expanded into toll plaza management services in Fiscal 2019. The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayment or pre-payment, in part or full, of certain borrowings availed by the company, funding working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.