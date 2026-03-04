Rajputana Stainless IPO: Top growth points, risks every investor must know

From growth to gaps: Key investor takeaways from Rajputana Stainless IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) of stainless-steel products manufacturer Rajputana Stainless is set to open for public subscription on Monday, March 9, 2026. Through its maiden share sale, the company plans to raise ₹254.98 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 14.7 million equity shares and an offer-for-sale of 6.3 million shares.

The public offering will be available at a price band of ₹116-122 per share, with a lot size of 110 shares. The shares are expected to list on Monday, March 16, 2026.

As investors await the opening of the public issue, here are the key strengths and risks of Rajputana Stainless as outlined in its red herring prospectus (RHP):

Key strengths

Integrated manufacturing setup: According to the RHP, Rajputana Stainless operates an integrated manufacturing facility spanning 35,196.98 sq.m on Halol-Kalol Road, Kalol, Panchmahal, Gujarat, including 17,610 sq.m of unutilised land. The facility covers the entire production chain, from melting and refining to casting, rolling, treatment, testing, and storage. It is equipped with an induction furnace, AOD, CCM, heat treatment facilities, rolling mill, bright bar shop, and in-house oxygen and nitrogen plants, reducing dependence on third-party suppliers.

Diverse product portfolio: The company’s portfolio includes billets, forging ingots, rolled black and bright bars, flat patti, wire rods, and other ancillary products, offered in over 80 stainless steel grades, serving a wide range of industries, as per the RHP.

Experienced promoters and management team: The company, as outlined in the RHP, is led by promoters Shankarlal Deepchand Mehta and Babulal D Mehta, associated since 1999, and Jayesh Natvarlal Pithva and Yashkumar Shankarlal Mehta, associated since 2007 and 2015 respectively. Collectively, they bring over five decades of experience in the steel industry, guiding business strategy, innovation, process integration, and customer focus.

Track record of growth: According to the RHP, Rajputana Stainless has demonstrated consistent revenue and profit growth since 2006, evolving from a non-BIFR sick industrial unit to a profit-making entity. Revenue from operations rose from ₹36.04 crore in FY06 to ₹932.15 crore in FY25, registering a CAGR of 18.67 per cent over 19 years. Profit after tax grew from ₹0.71 crore in FY06 to ₹39.85 crore in FY25, reflecting a CAGR of 23.59 per cent.

Key risks

Market and customer concentration: The company, in its RHP, has said that changes in demand for stainless-steel products or downturns in end-use industries could adversely impact business performance. The company derives a significant portion of revenue from a limited number of customers without long-term contracts, exposing it to concentration risk.

Supplier and regional dependence: According to the RHP, the company's operations rely on a few key suppliers, and any disruption could materially affect results. The majority of revenue comes from the domestic market, particularly Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, making performance sensitive to regional economic or regulatory changes.

Legal and contingent liabilities: Ongoing legal proceedings involving the company, promoters, directors, and key management personnel pose potential risks. Significant contingent liabilities, the company said, could adversely affect financial condition if realised.

Equity history concerns: Past allotments and transfers of equity shares at prices lower than previous valuations, the company said, may influence investor perception and raise concerns regarding the company’s valuation practices.