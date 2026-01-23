IPO calendar: Shadowfax Technologies to list, SMEs to keep investors busy

Shadowfax Technologies, whose public subscription closed on Thursday, January 22, attracted decent interest from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by 2.72 times, according to BSE data. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is likely to be finalised today, and successful investors will closely watch the stock’s performance when trading begins.

In contrast, the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment is gearing up for an active week, with as many as six new IPOs set to open for public subscription. Companies including CKK Retail Mart, Accretion Nutraveda, Msafe Equipments, Kanishk Aluminium India, NFP Sampoorna Foods, and Kasturi Metal Composite are scheduled to launch their offerings, drawing investor interest in the growth-oriented SME space. Further, several SME stocks are slated to make their trading debut next week, adding to the sector's heightened activity. Shares of Hannah Joseph Hospital, Shayona Engineering, KRM Ayurveda, and Digilogic Systems are set to make their Dalal Street debut following the completion of their maiden share sale.

While the mainland primary market remains relatively quiet, the flurry of activity in the SME segment is expected to keep investor sentiment buoyant. Markets to remain closed on January 26 Market participants should note that trading will remain closed on Monday, January 26, 2026, on account of the national holiday marking Republic Day. Normal trading activities will resume on Tuesday, January 27, across both sectoral and primary markets.

The mainland segment of the primary markets is set to witness a subdued week ahead, with no new initial public offerings (IPOs) opening for public subscription. Investor attention, however, is likely to remain focused on the highly anticipated debut of Shadowfax Technologies on Dalal Street, tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, 2026.