KSH International IPO ends with subscription of 0.83%

KSH International IPO ends with subscription of 0.83%

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

The offer received bids for 1.12 crore shares as against 1.36 crore shares on offer.

KSH International received bids for 1,12,35,627 shares as against 1,36,16,438 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 0.83 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 1.06 times, the Retail Individual Investors category was subscribed 0.83 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors category was subscribed 0.42 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 16 December 2025 and it closed on 18 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 365 and 384 per share.

The offer comprised both a fresh issue (issue of new shares of Rs 5 face value aggregating to Rs 420 crore) and an offer for sale (of shares aggregating to Rs 290 crore) by promoter selling shareholders.

 

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company proposes to utilize Rs 225.977 crore towards prepayment and/or repayment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; Rs 87.017 crore towards expansion of capacity at its existing manufacturing plants at both Supa and Chakan; Rs 8.828 crore towards purchasing and setting up a rooftop solar power plant for power generation at its manufacturing unit at Supa; and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO on 16 December 2025, KSH International raised Rs 212.99 crore from anchor investors by allotting 55.46 lakh shares at Rs 384 each to 13 anchor investors.

KSH International, promoted by Kushal Subbayya Hegde, Pushpa Kushal Hegde, Rajesh Kushal Hegde, Rohit Kushal Hegde, and Rakhi Girija Shetty, is a leading manufacturer of Insulated Rectangular & Round Magnet Winding wires and continuously transposed conductors in India. Its products are critical components of capital goods such as transformers, motors, alternators and generators. The company market and sell its products through its brand KSH.

In FY25, revenue from sales of specialized magnet winding wires accounted for 74.79% of revenue from operations, and the balance of 25.21% is from standard magnet winding wires.

For the three months ended 31 June 2025, the firm recorded a standalone net profit of Rs 22.68 crore and income from operations of Rs 558.71 crore.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

