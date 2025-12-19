Coca-Cola India FY25 result: PAT rises 46% to ₹615 cr, revenue at ₹5,042 cr

Beverages major Coca-Cola India's has posted a 46.3 per cent rise in consolidated profit to ₹615.03 crore in FY25, while its revenue from operations was ₹5,042.56 crore, up 7 per cent.
Its total income, which includes other income, increased 7.7 per cent to ₹5,171.48 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.
Coca-Cola India Pvt Ltd's net profit was ₹420.3 crore, and its revenue from operations was at 4,713.38 crore in FY24.
India is the fifth-largest market of the Atlanta, US, headquartered beverage major The Coca-Cola Company.
Coca-Cola India's expenses on advertising and sales promotion decreased ₹13.75 crore to ₹1,311.13 crore for the year under review from ₹1,520.22 crore in FY24.
Also Read
However, royalty paid to its US-based parent entity, The Coca-Cola Company, was up 9.65 per cent to ₹556.52 crore.
Coca-Cola India is an unlisted entity, controlled by its parent entity through Hong Kong-based Coca-Cola South Asia (India) Holdings Ltd, which owns 100 per cent of the company.
The total tax expense of Coca-Cola India in FY25 was up 33 per cent to ₹228.08 crore. This was at ₹171.42 crore a year before.
Coca-Cola India's total expenses in FY25 were up 2.8 per cent to ₹4,328.37 crore. Coca-Cola operates in the India market with power brands, including Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, and Minute Maid.
Besides, The Coca-Cola Company also has a separate bottling unit -- Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) Pvt Ltd, in which it has recently divested 40 per cent stake to Jubilant Bhartia Group.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)