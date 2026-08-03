Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBank Holiday in August 2026Stocks to Watch TodayGail Share PriceRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallySensex Today
Home / Markets / IPO / Juniper Green Energy IPO fully subscribed on final day; QIBs lead

Juniper Green Energy IPO fully subscribed on final day; QIBs lead

Qualified institutional buyers led the demand across investor categories, subscribing to 5.88 times their allocated quota.

Juniper Green Energy IPO fully subscribed on final day; QIBs lead
Juniper Green Energy IPO fully subscribed on final day; QIBs lead
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 1:08 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Juniper Green Energy received a decent response from investors for its initial public offering (IPO), with the issue getting fully subscribed on the third day of bidding on Monday, August 3, 2026.
 
Valued at ₹1,800 crore, the issue, which opened on July 30, received bids for 11,14,60,404 shares against 12,45,63,536 shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 1.89 times till 12:51 PM on Monday, according to NSE data. 
 
Qualified institutional buyers led the demand across investor categories, subscribing to 5.88 times their allocated quota. The portion reserved for employees also saw heavy demand, with the IPO being subscribed 2.68 times by the category. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) gave a muted response, subscribing the IPO 0.22 times their allocated quota. Retail individual investors (RIIs) subscribed 0.33 times.
 
Juniper Green Energy IPO details
The IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 8 crore equity shares. Offered at a price band of ₹214 to ₹225 and a lot size of 66 shares, the public issue will remain open for subscription till August 3 (today), 2026. Investors can bid for a minimum of 6 shares and in multiples thereof.
 
At the upper price band of ₹225 per share, retail investors will need ₹14,850 to subscribe to one lot. Investors can apply for a maximum of 13 lots, or 858 shares, requiring an investment of ₹1,93,050.
 
The shares are expected to be listed on the stock exchanges on August 6, 2026, subject to completion of the IPO process.
 
ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
 
Juniper Green Energy shares are commanding a muted premium in the unlisted market, according to grey market trackers. As of 1:02  PM, Juniper Green Energy shares traded at ₹226.5 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of ₹1.5 or 0.67 per cent over the upper price band.
 
==========================================
 
(Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.)
   
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Battery Smart may file IPO papers in Sep-Oct, eyes 70-80% annual growth

KKR-backed logistics firm LEAP India to launch $260 million IPO on Aug 7

Assetz files confidential IPO papers with Sebi to raise ₹1,200 crore

NSE pays ₹714 crore to settle ₹1,491 crore co-location case ahead of IPO

Manipal Health IPO subscribed 4.92 times on final day, QIBs drive demand

Topics :IPO TrackerIndia IPOStock Market Todaystock market tradingNifty 50Markets Sensex NiftyMarkets

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 1:08 PM IST

Next Story