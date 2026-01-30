Last day! Msafe Equipments IPO ends today; subscription rises 81x, GMP 21%

Msafe Equipments IPO: The three-day window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of height-safety equipment manufacturer Msafe Equipments is scheduled to close today, Friday, January 30, 2026.

The company's maiden public issue, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, has received a solid investor response so far. The issue has been subscribed over 73.5 times, supported by participation from all the investor categories.

As per BSE data available at 01:30 PM, the IPO received bids for around 284.92 million shares against an offer size of 3.87 million shares. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed over 115 times, while the retail investors segment was booked 66.7 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 41.85 times.

Msafe Equipments IPO GMP The unlisted shares of Msafe Equipments were trading at ₹149 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹26 or 21 per cent against the upper end price of ₹123, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. Msafe Equipments IPO details The Noida-based company aims to raise ₹66.42 crore through its IPO, comprising a fresh issue of 4.4 million equity shares and an offer-for-sale of 1 million shares. The issue is priced in the range of ₹116–₹123 per share with a lot size of 1,000 shares. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors would need to invest ₹2.46 lakh to apply for two lots, or 2,000 shares.