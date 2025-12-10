Aequs shares make decent debut, list at ₹140 on BSE, NSE; miss GMP trend

Aequs IPO listing: Aequs made a decent debut on the Indian stock exchanges on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, listing at ₹140 per share on the BSE, reflecting a premium of 12.90 per cent against its issue price of ₹124.
The stock also opened at ₹140 on the NSE, marking a 12.90 per cent premium against the issue price..
The listing missed the grey market indications. Ahead of debut, Aequs IPO’s shares were quoting at ₹164 in the grey market, suggesting a 19.35 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹124, according to market trackers.
Aequs IPO details
Aequs’ ₹921.81-crore book-built IPO comprises a fresh issue of 54 million shares worth ₹670 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 20.3 million shares aggregating ₹251.81 crore. The issue opened on Wednesday, December 2, 2025, and closed on Friday, December 5, 2025.
JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital acted as book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies served as the registrar.
The company plans to utilise the proceeds for debt reduction and business expansion. About ₹433.17 crore is earmarked for repayment or prepayment of borrowings. Around ₹415.62 crore will be infused into three wholly owned subsidiaries — AeroStructures Manufacturing India Pvt. Ltd. (₹174.82 crore), Aequs Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd. (₹231.16 crore), and Aequs Engineered Plastics Pvt. Ltd. (₹9.63 crore).
Further, ₹64 crore has been allocated for capex on machinery and equipment, including ₹8.11 crore for the parent and ₹55.89 crore for AeroStructures Manufacturing India. Additional funds will support inorganic growth, strategic initiatives and general corporate needs.
Aequs IPO subscription status
The IPO saw robust demand, subscribing 101.63 times overall. The QIB portion was subscribed 120.92 times, the NII category 80.62 times, and the retail portion 78.05 times, according to NSE data.
About Aequs
Founded in 2000, Aequs Ltd. manufactures aerospace components and operates a dedicated SEZ offering integrated production capabilities. While aerospace remains its core business, the company has diversified into consumer electronics, plastics and consumer durables. As of September 30, 2025, it produced over 5,000 aerospace components across major aircraft platforms including the A220, A320, B737, A330, A350, B777 and B787.
Its product portfolio spans brackets, fittings, floorboards, power distribution trays, seating parts, landing gear components, wheels, manifolds and actuator housings. As of September 30, 2025, Aequs employed 1,892 full-time staff, 1,834 contract workers, 55 trainees, 432 apprentices and 325 fixed-term employees.