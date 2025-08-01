Home / Markets / IPO / NSDL IPO oversubscribed by 41 times, reaching Rs 1.1 trillion in bids

NSDL IPO oversubscribed by 41 times, reaching Rs 1.1 trillion in bids

The NSDL IPO sees over 40 times more demand than shares on offer, with institutional and retail portions heavily oversubscribed. The issue is a secondary share sale by major institutions

NSDL IPO
NSDL was priced at about 47 times its FY25 earnings, at a discount to CDSL, which trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 68x. (Photo Credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 7:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The IPO of National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), the country’s largest depository in terms of assets, saw over 40 times more demand than the shares on offer, with bids exceeding Rs 1.1 trillion. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion of the issue was subscribed 104 times, the high net worth individual (HNI) portion 35 times, and the retail portion nearly 8 times.   The Rs 4,000-crore IPO was entirely a secondary share sale by six institutions, including IDBI Bank, NSE, HDFC Bank, and SBI.   The company has set a price band of Rs 760-800 for the IPO. At the top end, the issue size values NSDL at Rs 16,000 crore. Depository firms, which enable holding shares and other securities in demat accounts, are considered market infrastructure institutions (MIIs). The depository space is a duopoly, with the other player being Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), currently valued at Rs 30,972 crore. 
ALSO READ: Final hours! NSDL IPO closes today: Check latest subscription status, GMP
   As of June, NSDL managed 40.5 million demat accounts with a custody value of Rs 512 trillion, while CDSL managed 159 million accounts with a custody value of Rs 79 trillion.   NSDL was priced at about 47 times its FY25 earnings, at a discount to CDSL, which trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 68x.   Analysts say CDSL enjoys better valuation due to its superior revenue and profit growth rate, better margins, and strong retail presence.   Market players noted that both NSDL and CDSL offer unique business models, enjoy a regulatory moat, and are crucial players in the growth of the domestic capital market ecosystem.  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi plans revamp of large IPO norms; retail quota may drop to 25%

Lenskart files for IPO to raise ₹2,150 crore, eyes valuation of $10 billion

Tata Sons expects reprieve from IPO deadline amid RBI rule review

Blackstone-backed KRT gets Sebi approval to launch ₹4,800 cr REIT-IPO

Sotefin Bharat plans ₹80 cr IPO to build parking robot unit in West Bengal

Topics :IPONSDLCDSLMarkets

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story