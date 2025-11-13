Home / Markets / IPO / Capillary Technologies raises ₹394 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Capillary Technologies raises ₹394 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The IPO is a fresh issue for ₹345 crore and an offer for sale for 92,28,796 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 25 equity shares and in multiples of 25 shares thereafter

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.
SaaS firm Capillary Technologies India on Thursday said it has raised Rs 394 crore from anchor investors just a day before opening of its initial share sale for public subscription. 
The anchor book saw participation from 21 entities including SBI Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, Axis MF, Amundi Funds, ValueQuest Investment Advisors, US-based PineBridge Investments and Hornbill Orchid India Fund, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website. 
As per the circular, the company allocated 68.28 lakh equity shares at an anchor investor offer price of Rs 577 per equity share, raising Rs 393.98 crore. 
Among these, 46.10 lakh shares, or 67.52 per cent were allocated to nine domestic mutual funds, which have applied through 13 schemes. 
The Rs 877.5-crore initial public offering (IPO) will be open for public subscription on November 14 and conclude on November 18.
The company has fixed a price band of Rs 549-577 per share. At the upper end of the price band, Capillary Technologies India is expected to fetch Rs 877.5 crore. 
The IPO is a fresh issue for Rs 345 crore and an offer for sale for 92,28,796 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 25 equity shares and in multiples of 25 shares thereafter. 
Capillary Technologies India is a software product company offering artificial intelligence based cloud native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products and solutions primarily to enterprise customer globally to develop loyalty of its consumer and channel partners.
Its consolidated revenue from operations for the six months ended September 2025 was Rs 359.21 crore. It posted a revenue of Rs 598.25 crore in FY 25. 
The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE. 
JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the book-running lead managers and MUFG Intime India for the IPO.

