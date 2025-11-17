Monday, November 17, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / IPOs now serve more as exit routes for early investors: CEA Nageswaran

IPOs now serve more as exit routes for early investors: CEA Nageswaran

India's chief economic adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran says IPOs are increasingly helping early investors exit rather than supporting long-term capital formation

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

Subrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While India’s equity markets have grown significantly, initial public offerings (IPOs) have increasingly become exit vehicles for early investors, rather than mechanisms for raising long-term capital, which undermines the spirit of public markets, said India’s chief economic adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran on Monday at a CII event.
 
Additionally, he cautioned that milestones such as market capitalisation ratios or the volumes of derivatives traded should not be celebrated, as these are not measures of financial sophistication; rather, they risk diverting domestic savings away from productive investment.
 
“While we have succeeded in developing a sophisticated and robust capital market, imbibing some of the best practices from the developed world, although they may have abandoned them. But this may also have contributed in part to more of short-run earnings management optics because they are linked to executive compensation and market capitalisation increase, which also boost the value of stock and options etc,” Nageswaran said, adding that all of this has played a part in inhibiting long-term financing or using ample cash reserves in deploying them into financial investments rather than making real world investments.
 
 
“So, there is a need for ambition, risk taking and long-term investing, otherwise India will find itself falling short with respect to strategic resilience, let alone building strategic indispensability in the world where we want to be one of the largest players in the coming years,” he said.
 
Nageswaran also highlighted that if capital flows continue to gravitate along geopolitical fault lines, external financing alone will be insufficient to meet the scale of India’s development ambitions.

Also Read

V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), Government of India

BS BFSI Insight Summit: On track for GDP growth exceeding 6.8%, says CEA

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran

Economy has weathered global headwinds, GDP to be near 7% in FY26: CEA

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran

FY26 borrowing plan to remain unchanged, says CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

electricity, power sector

Pumped hydro capacity to cross 10 GW yearly from FY29, says CEA chief

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

GST reforms to cushion Indian economy from US tariffs, says CEA Nageswaran

 
“If India is to fulfil its aspirations, the primary drivers of financing must increasingly come from within. External capital can and should supplement our efforts, but the strategic burden must rest on domestic institutions. Uncertainty can only be blunted by institutional strength at home, and our financial sector must evolve into our most reliable source of stability,” he said.
 
Are global market risks threatening India’s financial stability?
 
He also cautioned that a potential bust of the AI boom, as warned by the International Monetary Fund in its global economic outlook, could rival the dot-com crash in severity, and unwinding of these positions could entail a slow economic recovery hampered by capital misallocation.
 
“This should caution us against complacency. India cannot allow its financial sector to drift away from the real economy, nor can we afford vulnerabilities created elsewhere to spill over into our markets. Stability, resilience and alignment with national priorities must anchor our financial system,” he said, adding that for India to sustain its growth trajectory on its journey to becoming a developed economy, domestic drivers must be strengthened across at least four high-priority areas — Industrial Upgrade moving from assembly to higher value-added production; Harnessing the Demographic Dividend; Achieving Near-Energy Self-Sufficiency; and Deepening Innovation Capacity.
 
What must India fix to strengthen domestic long-term financing?
 
Nageswaran also cautioned that business-as-usual financing will not suffice in an era defined by uncertainty and technological discontinuities.
 
“Past credit cycles have left scars, leading to a preference for short-term lending, collateral-heavy underwriting and a tilt towards incumbents over innovators. If India is to build productive capacity for the next decade and beyond, our financial institutions must provide patient, lockdown capital that supports enterprises across their full growth trajectory, not just their immediate credit needs,” he said, adding that banks and financial institutions must become bolder, technologically sharper and more willing to take calculated risks.
 
Why is a stronger bond market crucial for India’s future?
 
He also highlighted that India cannot rely predominantly on bank credit for long-horizon financing.
 
“A deep and reliable bond market is a strategic necessity, particularly for financing long-term national objectives. Insurance and pension funds, whose horizons naturally align with long-term investments, must play a larger role,” he said, adding that the edifice of the bond market will be built on the foundations of trust and transparency, to which corporate leadership must commit on a durable and demonstrable basis.
 

More From This Section

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO

Fujiyama Power IPO sees weak demand; subscription lags at 84%, GMP flat

PhysicsWallah IPO listing

PhysicsWallah IPO to list on Nov 18; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

Excelsoft Technologies IPO

Excelsoft IPO: Big potential, risks loom large; what investors should know

Tenneco Clean Air IPO

Tenneco Clean Air IPO booked 59x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

The Bengaluru-based fintech clocked its highest ever revenue, of Rs 514 crore, in FY25, up 61 per cent from the previous year. It reported a profit after tax of Rs 62 crore, marking its first profitable year.

Juspay aims for $1 bn revenue before exploring IPO: Fintech's cofounderpremium

Topics : IPO CEA Chief Economic Advisor Investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon